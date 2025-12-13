Man in critical condition following early morning shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the Pittsburgh Middle Hill neighborhood early on Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were sent to the 600 block of Chauncey Street after receiving three separate ShotSpotter alerts for a total of a possible 17 rounds fired.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunshots, as well as multiple shell casings near the intersection of Chauncey Street and Webster Avenue.

Meanwhile, several blocks away, near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Junilla Street, a man was found who had been shot multiple times in the torso and arm. Officers were able to render aid to the man until medics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery on arrival.

Police believe the man was returning to his vehicle when the shots were fired.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.