Police trying to identify man accused of slashing Israeli flag outside Pittsburgh home

Pittsburgh Police are asking for help to identify a man they say used a knife to slash an Israeli flag outside a home in the city's Mexican War Streets neighborhood.

Police said that detectives from Zone 1 are investigating what they called "an act of criminal mischief" along Buena Vista Street.

According to police, a man with long hair is accused of driving a white pick-up truck and parking it near the home around 7 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, January 17.

Pittsburgh Police are working to identify a man they say is accused of using a knife to slash an Israeli flag outside a home along Buena Vista Street in the city's Mexican War Streets neighborhood. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Police said the man got out of the truck with a knife and slashed and ruining the flag before leaving the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Zone 1 at 412-323-7201 and ask for plainclothes detectives.

Police said this is the third occurrence in two years that someone who lives in this block of Buena Vista Street had an Israeli flag on their property damaged.

In 2024, police investigated vandalism in the neighborhood when man was caught on camera taking down an Israeli flag and throwing it in the trash. Another incident involved the same home being vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.