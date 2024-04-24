Pittsburgh Police provide new photos of suspect(s) accused of North Side antisemitic graffiti and vandalism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police have released new images of the person or people accused of antisemitic vandalism at a home on the city's North Side earlier this month.

A woman who lives around the Mexican War Streets had her home vandalized multiple times with antisemitic graffiti among other forms of harassment and ethnic intimidation.

Police have now provided images of the person or people they believe to be responsible for the vandalism and other acts.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the individual or individuals in these photos in connection with an investigation into ethnic intimidation, harassment, and criminal mischief.



According to police, a man wearing a white sweatshirt was seen ripping an Israeli flag down and throwing it in the garbage on Friday.

Another incident took place on Sunday when a man dressed in black placed antisemitic messages on her front door and spraypainted the phrase "For Blood and Soil" on her sidewalk.

Police say that two other incidents happened at the home earlier this month when the woman received antisemitic messages in her mailbox and had an Israeli flag stomped on and defaced with the phrase "We Demand Blood" on it.

Police say it's possible the person in the photos is the same individual.

Anyone with information about the people or person is asked to call Zone 1 officers at 412-323-7201 or call 911.

FBI aware of numerous threats

Just last week, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said they had received numerous threats ahead of Passover.

"They're highly disturbing and highly graphic in something that certainly in light of Passover preparations, which we're doing now, is something that's got the community a bit more on edge," Shawn Brokos said.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the FBI said, "The FBI is aware of numerous threats of violence communicated to schools and houses of worship in Western Pennsylvania recently. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to partner with local law enforcement to investigate threat information as it comes to our attention."

Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement saying he is dedicated to building a city that is welcoming for everyone who lives here, "and that means coming together to reject antisemitism and all forms of hate."