Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery along Penn Avenue

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a business was allegedly robbed along Penn Avenue on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an armed robbery just before 5 p.m. Saturday inside a business in the 6100 block of Penn Avenue.

A male walked into the store with what looked to be a long gun and demanded money. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt. The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun that the actor left behind, according to a report from Pittsburgh police.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, wearing a white shirt, pink hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Violent Crime Unit detectives will continue the investigation.

Garrett Behanna

First published on June 8, 2024 / 9:34 PM EDT

