Pittsburgh Police investigating late-night shooting in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Police say that officers responded to an 11-round ShotSpotter alert for the area of Estella Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A short time later, a man who had been shot in the back drove himself to the nearby medic station off of Proctor Way in the nearby Allentown neighborhood.

He was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say when he drove himself to the medic station, he had a 5-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle. She was not hurt and was reconnected with her family.

According to police, a dark-colored Dodge Durango was seen leaving the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting and anyone with any information is asked to call 412-323-7800.