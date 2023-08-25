Pittsburgh Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving cyclist

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Public Safety officials say that a driver came across an unresponsive man laying in the roadway with a bike nearby and called police.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

No witnesses were seen and no suspect vehicle descriptions have been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.