Pittsburgh Police investigating report of card skimmer found at Brookline gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a report of a card skimmer being found at a station in the city's Brookline neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say a possible skimmer was reported at the Exxon gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store located along Brookline Boulevard on Wednesday.

The alleged victim told police their transaction was declined, but funds not matching that original transaction were still withdrawn from their account.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone who suspects illegal activity to report it to their local police zone or call 911.

Things to watch for when it comes to card skimmers

Devices like the one being investigated in Brookline have been reported at grocery stores throughout the Pittsburgh area over the past couple of months, including in places like New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Plum, and Scott Township.

As more of these devices pop up, here's a few things you can do to remain aware and vigilant.

First, inspect card readers before you use them.

Watch out for bulky, damaged, or loosely attached devices and look for any exposed wires.

Pull the edges of the key pad before you enter your PIN and you should cover the keypad with your hand in case a camera is recording your number.

Instead of swiping or inserting your card, Pennsylvania State Police troopers say it's safer to tap your card if it has that option or pay via your mobile device.