Pittsburgh police investigating dog bite incident in city's Knoxville neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a dog bite incident in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Zone 3 police and EMS personnel were called to a reported dog attack in the 200 block of Moore Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Homeowners called 911 after their dog bit a 2-year-old boy inside the home. Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene, who described the dog as food-aggressive.

Reports suggest the child may have approached the dog's food bowl before the attack. As adults intervened and attempted to pull the dog away, it escaped and ran out of the home.

The 2-year-old sustained "serious facial injuries" and was hospitalized, last listed in stable condition, police said via a news release.

Officers and Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control searched for the dog and later found it in Mount Oliver.

The officers confirmed with the homeowners that it was the same dog in question. The homeowners surrendered the 2-year-old gray pit bull to Humane Animal Rescue.