Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in finding missing 23-year-old Nathanael Williams

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for missing 23-year-old Nathanael Williams
Police searching for missing 23-year-old Nathanael Williams 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a missing 23-year-old, Nathanael Williams. 

nathanel-williams-missing.jpg
Photo of  Nathanael Williams provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety Pittsburgh Public Safety

Williams is described as 5'8" and 150 pounds. He was last seen in the Mt. Washington neighborhood on Monday, February 13. 

It's believed that Williams spends time in the South Side as well as Bethel Park but he could be headed to New York state. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800 or call 911. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 4:47 AM

