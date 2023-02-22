Pittsburgh police searching for missing 23-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Police said Nathanael Williams was last seen on Mt. Washington on Feb. 13.

Williams is known to spend time on the South Side and in Bethel Park and may be heading to the state of New York, police said.

He's described as 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or 911.