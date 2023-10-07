Pittsburgh Police and Port Authority Police coordinate to arrest suspect accused of stabbing fellow bus passenger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and Port Authority Police announced the arrest of a man for a stabbing on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus that put one person in the hospital.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit, on Friday evening, Marcus Wheaton, a 39-year-old from Braddock, was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and two counts of interfering with transportation facilities.

On Friday, Wheaton and another passenger got into an altercation while on the P68-Braddock Hills Flyer around 6:45 p.m.

Wheaton is accused of stabbing the other man in the stomach and then fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for his injuries.

About two hours later, Wheaton then boarded a different PRT bus, this time in Wilkinsburg. Once he boarded the bus, he was overheard by the driver bragging about the stabbing.

The driver then radioed dispatch and Port Authority Police were notified of Wheaton being on the bus.

From there, the driver told the passengers that there was an issue with the bus and had to be taken to the East Liberty Garage to be switched out.

Once the bus arrived at the garage, Port Authority Police took Wheaton into custody.

