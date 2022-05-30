Pirates get INF Yu Chang from Guardians for cash

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) — The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for cash.

Chang had been designated for assignment last week.

To make room for Chang, the Pirates designated infielder Cole Tucker for assignment.

Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Chang batted .228 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 89 games for Cleveland in 2021. His strong finish — seven homers and 25 RBIs — in the final three months put him in position to win a utility job this season.

However, Owen Miller's strong spring training pushed Chang aside and now he'll get a fresh start with the Pirates.

Chang batted .208 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 131 games over four seasons with Cleveland.