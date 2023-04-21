Pirates fans feeling optimistic in a way many say they haven't felt in years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is abuzz with Bucco fever.

Even though it's early in the season, fans are feeling optimistic in a way many say they haven't felt in years. The team's record of 13-7 is keeping spirits high, and that is good for business.

"Everyone does better when the Pirates play better," said Billy Anger, owner of Need a Ride Jagoff.

He is the man behind the wheel of Need a Ride Jagoff, a ride service with some sweet, suped-up golf carts. He's been driving Pirates fans around the city for years.

"There's an increased sense of optimism, cautious optimism of course," he said.

He knows firsthand that there isn't a windshield in the world that can deflect the disappointment Pirates fans know all too well.

"It's difficult seeing them losing year in and year out," Anger said.

But so far this year, he can sense something's different.

"What the people like so much is the fact that these guys are giving 100%," Anger said.

Whatever it is, he's riding high on the city's renewed Bucco pride.

"When they do well, it translates into increased rides, sales, everybody does better," Anger said.