PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar and his wife, Casey, announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

David Bednar / Instagram

Family members and members of the Pirates organization were offering their congratulations to the soon-to-be parents.

Bednar has a 3-3 record with a 5.27 ERA with 13 saves and 28 strikeouts.