MLB The Show 25 cover features Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz

PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) -- MLB The Show 25 announced Tuesday that rising stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz will be the cover athletes on its upcoming video game.

It's the first time MLB The Show has featured three athletes on the same cover. The game is scheduled to release on March 18.

The stars of today and tomorrow:



Elly De la Cruz ⚡

Paul Skenes 🔥

Gunnar Henderson 💪



Your #MLBTheShow25 Cover Athletes! 😤⚾#ForgeYourJourney and pre-order on February 4th.

Available on March 18.



Learn more at https://t.co/baliy5VGpN pic.twitter.com/5npCRnCTv9 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2025

Skenes, 22, was last season's National League Rookie of the Year. The right-hander recently stirred a frenzy when his one-of-a-kind rookie card was unveiled by an 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area. The card could hold a high value considering the potentially bright future ahead for Skenes, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

He finished the season 11-4 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop De La Cruz, 23, became the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season last year. He finished 2024 with 25 homers and led the majors with 67 stolen bases.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Henderson, 23, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He participated in the Home Run Derby last season. He finished the year with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and a .281 batting average.