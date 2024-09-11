Bailey Falter has no-hit bid for Pirates broken up in 7th inning against Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter had a no-hit bid broken up with one out in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The Buccos won 3-1.

Jonah Bride dropped a single into left field after Miami had managed only three walks off the 27-year-old Falter.

Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning. He had five strikeouts on 88 pitches (54 strikes), four coming against the first five batters, through seven innings.

The first of Falter's three walks allowed came with Kyle Stowers reaching to start the third inning before being erased when Javier Sanoja grounded into a double play. Bride walked to lead off the fifth. Otto Lopez walked to start the seventh.

In four seasons since debuting in 2021, Falter is 17-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 84 games (55 starts) for the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh was no-hit by the Cubs in a 12-0 loss on Sept. 4, managing three walks against Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge. Chicago committed three errors.

Chicago's was the most recent of 326 no-hitters in major-league history and fourth this season.