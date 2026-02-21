Pittsburgh Pirates fans share personal tributes in wake of Bill Mazeroski's death

The news of Bill Mazeroski's death is hitting Pirates fans hard. Some fans are remembering him as a giant who left a lasting mark on the city.

For so many fans walking into PNC Park, the bronze statue of Mazeroski is a stopping point, a chance to relive one swing that made history in Pittsburgh. Today, this moment feels even more powerful as the city and so many mourn his passing.

Fans are not just remembering this historic home run, but rather a humble pirate who spent his entire career here in Pittsburgh.

That swing in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series still echoes through Pittsburgh. It is a moment frozen in time.

"That swing is iconic. I mean, 3:36 p.m. on that day in October, Game 7, New York Yankees. Win 10-9," said fan Noah Kastroll.

"All I remember was just how iconic that was, and different it was because it really hasn't happened since then, and he was a major part of Pittsburgh sports," fellow fan Peter DeNardis said.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 18: A statue of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski is seen before the exhibition game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Indians at PNC Park on July 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

Flowers began appearing at the statue as the news broke. The first set was placed by Kastroll, who says his love for "Maz" was passed on to him by a friend.

"The least I can do as a baseball fan, a fan of this team and obviously a fan of Bill Mazeroski, is to pay my respects on this day," Kastroll said.

Mazeroski was a local man who never strayed far from home. He spent all 17 seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Pirates, a rarity in today's game, but fans say his legacy goes far beyond the stats.

"It was a different era. It wasn't all about money; money was part of it, but it was about the sport and playing and enjoying it, feeding off energy from the fans," DeNardis said.

It all started in Oakland at Forbes Field. Still marked by his name, his skill was nothing short of spectacular as a seven-time All-Star and Hall of Famer.

But for many, it's not just the numbers. They say he was humble, kind, and approachable.

Sam Gilbert says his family lived close to Mazeroski, his dad knew him, and Mazeroski was the reason why he played second base as a kid. He says it wasn't uncommon for him to run into Mazeroski around the neighborhood.

"It just seemed like every time I went out of the house, I'd run into him. He'd be at Giant Eagle, and it'd be like, 'Hey, Maz!' He was like my childhood. [I was] idolizing a second baseman who happened to become famous because of the home run and the best second baseman. Here I am walking around the store. 'Hey, Maz, how are you doing?'" Gilbert recalled.

While Saturday's news struck Pirates fans hard, many, like Sam, have a special memory that they can hold on to and cherish.

"When I handed [the picture] to Maz, he goes, 'Boy, that's an old one,' and I'm like, 'Well, yeah.' You can still see him with his chewing tobacco in his cheek," Gilbert said.