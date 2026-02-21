Pirates legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski dies at 89

The man who will forever be known for hitting the greatest home run in baseball history - a game 7 walk-off in the World Series - Bill Mazeroski, has died at 89.

Mazeroski died on Friday, February 20.

"His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. "Maz was one of a kind, a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer, and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen."

Mazeroski was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2001. In his career, he was a seven-time All-Star who hit the game-winning, walk-off home run in the ninth inning of game seven against the Yankees in the 1960 World Series.

Along with hitting the most famous home run, Maz was known as one of the best defensive second basemen in the game during his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He holds several records that still stand to this day, including most seasons leading the league in assists at 9, most seasons leading the league in turning double plays with 8, and most double plays turned in a single season when he had 161 in 1966.

He was also part of the inaugural class of the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022.

In 2010, on his birthday, the Pirates unveiled a statue outside of PNC Park in his honor near the right field entrance of the ballpark.

Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and his four grandchildren.