Pirates need a better product on the field for a bigger economic impact, lawmaker says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new report from Harrisburg said the Pittsburgh Pirates could be contributing more to the local economy. The report claims the Pirates could be better stewards of a stadium that taxpayers helped to pay for. This report says just three more wins a year could bring $76 million to the region.

The Pirates argue it doesn't tell the whole story. They feel it's not comparing apples to apples. The ballclub adds they add more fans to the area than the Penguins or Steelers.

"That's really what any taxpayer should want and certainly any Pirates fan would want," 80th District state Rep. Jim Gregory said about the report.

He and Rep. Tim Bonner both grew up in the area and are admitted Pirates fans. They said this report from the state's Independent Fiscal Office is about business, not emotions. They want to see the Pirates make an investment like the state has done for them.

"We shouldn't just be satisfied with a fan experience that doesn't include more victories," Rep. Gregory said over Zoom.

According to their studies of the Pirates and cross state competitors the Philadelphia Phillies, Rep. Gregory said the Pirates made an impact but significantly less than the Phillies. The report claims the Bucs brought in about $550 million of economic impact for the 2023 season, with a payroll of $76 million while the Phillies' impact is close to $1 billion on a payroll of $245 million.

"But can't we be doing better? Absolutely, we can be doing better. The only way to be better is to see a better product on the field," Rep. Gregory said.

In a statement the Pirates counter that with Philadelphia having five times the population of Pittsburgh but only generating twice the impact. The team argues the data is arbitrary and it can't be assumed that three more wins a year would bring average attendance up by about 5,700 people as the report states. The baseball club says it continues to invest in the fan experience and build a winner at the Major League level.

Here is their full statement:

"We were happy to cooperate fully with the IFO to provide as many details as possible for this report. What this report confirms is the significant economic impact that the Pirates generate for our city, county and state. This impact is highlighted even further in the report's direct comparison to Philadelphia, a city with a population five times that of Pittsburgh, but yet less than twice the economic driver that the Pirates are to Pittsburgh. The fact of the matter is that the Pirates draw more fans to the city of Pittsburgh than our other two professional sports teams combined. While the report clearly demonstrates the significant economic impact of the Pirates, there is other data and information available that, if analyzed and incorporated into the report, would paint a more comprehensive and accurate picture. The estimation in the report, which is based on the results of a single season 'simulation,' is so very far from reality. This report arbitrarily picks two data points within the sample to extrapolate a relationship that is inconsistent with the historical data. As an example, the assertion that average annual attendance would increase by 5,700 per game with 3 additional wins is unjustified in light of the fact that the largest increase in wins during the sample size (15 wins from 2012 to 2013) resulted in increased average annual attendance of 2,100 per game. We have been very clear about our plan to build and sustain a winner at the Major League level and have made significant investments and progress in the execution of that plan. We are an exciting, young team with the core pieces in place to be able to compete for the Postseason this season and beyond. Furthermore, we have and will continue to invest significantly in the fan experience at PNC Park. Together with the SEA, we are working to ensure that PNC Park remains The Best Ballpark in America."

"When I walk out of there like so many Pirates fans, we all feel so much better when we see a win, and if we could see more wins, we would come to more games," Rep. Gregory said.

Negotiations will start in the coming years as the lease expires here at PNC Park in 2030. The representatives hope this can give the Sports and Exhibition Authority more negotiation power.

You can read the reports on the Pirates and the Phillies online.