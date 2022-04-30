Watch CBS News

Penguins beat Blue Jackets, clinch first-round playoff series against Rangers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets on Friday, clinching a matchup with a familiar foe in the playoffs.

The Penguins will face the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pittsburgh finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 103 points, while the Rangers finished second with 110 points.

With Friday's 5-3 win, Pittsburgh beat out Washington for third in the division on the final day of the regular season. 

First published on April 29, 2022 / 9:42 PM

