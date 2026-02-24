Penguins acquire defenseman Samuel Girard, second-round pick from Avalanche for Brett Kulak

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak.

Girard, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $5 million. He scored three goals and nine assists in 40 games this season with Colorado.

Kulak played 25 games in Pittsburgh after being acquired in a December trade that shipped two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers.

Kulak has one goal and eight assists in 56 combined games this season for the Penguins and Oilers. Kulak's arrival gives the Avalanche an experienced stay-at-home defenseman as Colorado tries to hold on to the top spot in the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old Girard is a 10-year NHL veteran who has spent the last eight-plus seasons with the Avalanche.

Pittsburgh now has 34 draft picks over the next four NHL drafts, which includes 20 selections in the first three rounds. No team has more selections over the first three rounds in the next four drafts than the Penguins.