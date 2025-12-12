Penguins trade goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin to Edmonton Oilers

The Penguins are reportedly sending goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Western Conference.

The team announced on Friday morning that goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin have been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick.

So far this season, Jarry has bounced back from a couple of rough seasons. Across 13 starts, Jarry has a 9-3-1 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average.

His .909 save percentage is right in line with his .909 career save percentage.

Meanwhile, for Skinner, in 23 starts with the Oilers, he's compiled a record of 11-8-4, a save percentage of .891, and a goals against average of 2.83.

The 27-year-old goalie has appeared in 197 games, all with Edmonton, and has a record of 109-62-18, nine shutouts, and a career save percentage of .904.

Kulak, a 31-year-old defenseman, was drafted 105th overall by the Calgary Flames and has spent time with them, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers.

In 611 NHL games, he's scored 28 goals, 99 assists, and 127 points. So far this year, Kulak has appeared in 31 games and has two assists and 10 penalty minutes, while averaging 17:42 of time on ice.

Now, just days after the trade, the Penguins and Oilers will meet on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

Before that, the Penguins will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to PPG Paints Arena for a 3 p.m. faceoff.