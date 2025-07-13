Penguins acquire goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver Canucks

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Silovs, 24, is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Drafted by the Cancucks in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 203-pound goaltender has played in parts of three seasons with Vancouver, making 19 career appearances and earning a 3.13 goals-against average and .880 save percentage at the NHL level since 2022.

Last season with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, Silovs helped lead his team to a Calder Cup Championship, and in the process, was named playoff MVP for his dominant performance.

In 21 regular-season games with Abbotsford last season, the goaltender went 14-5-2 with a .908 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average. In the postseason, the Riga, Latvia native went 16-7 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

His five shutouts in the playoffs were one shy of the AHL record in one playoff run, and he became just the fourth goaltender to be named the Playoff MVP, per a media release from the Penguins.

Silovs was thrust into the spotlight during the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs when injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith forced the then-23-year-old rookie into the net. He went on to earn a 4-3 win in Game 4, then made 28 saves to earn his first NHL shutout in a 1-0 series-clinching victory against the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

Stillman, 22, is a 2021 first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils. He was traded to the Penguins at the 2025 NHL trade deadline with forward prospect Max Graham and a third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden.

In 65 AHL games last year, Stillman recorded four goals and 12 points.