Penguins NHL draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2026 picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to make five selections over seven rounds during the two-day 2026 NHL Entry Draft at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Pittsburgh has three selections in the first two rounds, including No. 22 in Friday's first round, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Rounds 2-7 begin on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2022, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games in the first round. It was quite the turnaround for the Penguins and first-year coach Dan Muse, who was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award. Muse led the Penguins to a 41-25-16 record and 98 points.

Track the Penguins' 2026 NHL draft moves below.

Who have the Penguins drafted so far?

Pittsburgh has not yet made its first selection in the 2026 NHL draft. The team picks at No. 22 during the first round on Friday.

What time are the Penguins picking in the first round?

The Penguins also had the No. 22 overall pick last year. The selection was announced at 10:15 p.m.

Penguins' remaining 2026 NHL draft picks

Round 1: 22nd overall

Round 2: 39th overall

Round 2: 54th overall

Round 3: 86th overall

Round 6: 170th overall

Who did the Penguins draft last year?

In the 2025 NHL draft, Pittsburgh made three selections in the first round last year: Ben Kindel (No. 11 overall), Bill Zonnon (No. 22 overall) and Will Horcoff (No. 24). It was a busy draft for Pittsburgh, which made 10 additional picks in Rounds 2-7. Peyton Kettles was taken in the second round, while Charlton Trethewe and Gabriel D'Aigle were selected in the third round.

Penguins offseason trades

The Penguins have made two trades so far this offseason. On Thursday, the team sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Washington Capitals for forward Hendrix Lapierre. The 24-year-old tallied 16 points last season. He is a pending restricted free agent.

On June 13, they sent prospect Emil Pieniniemi to the Florida Panthers in exchange for prospect Oliver Okuliar. The 26-year-old Slovakian acquired by the Penguins was set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but just two days after he was acquired by the team, he signed a one-year, $850,000 contract.

This past season, Okuliar played in the Swedish professional league, scoring 15 goals and 29 points in 46 games. His most recent North American experience came in the 2024-25 season with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, where he recorded 19 goals and 41 points in 69 games.