Gavin McKenna selected by Toronto Maple Leafs with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

With most of Yukon watching and a loud presence of Maple Leafs fans in the stands, Toronto selected Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the first pick in the NHL draft on Friday night.

The 18-year-old McKenna is from Yukon's capital of Whitehorse and has been a prolific scorer on both sides of the border, with his selection validating the projections of the left winger being his age group's top prospect more than two years ago.

Gavin McKenna reacts after being selected first overall during Day One of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

McKenna's selection was announced by longtime Leafs fan and Canadian-born international pop icon Justin Bieber.

As in 2016, there was a large contingent of blue and white jersey-wearing Leafs fans, with a "Go Leafs, go!" chant erupting once Toronto was placed on the clock. Saying "the child in me is ecstatic," Bieber joined NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on stage and, after a short pause, looked over to McKenna and declared him being a member of the Maple Leafs.

The draft opened with Bettman getting booed — a draft-day tradition — as he took the stage, and was joined by Sabres forward Josh Doan and NFL Bills tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins referred to Bettman as his "new dawg," acknowledged both the Sabres and Maple Leafs fans in attendance in leading a cheer of "Let's go, Buffalo."

For Toronto, McKenna represents a major plank in the rebuilding process of a team suddenly in transition under new general manager John Chayka. And the pick took place in Buffalo in the same arena where the Maple Leafs' last had the No. 1 selection, drafting captain Auston Matthews in 2016.

Toronto finished last in the Atlantic Division last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since Matthews' arrival.