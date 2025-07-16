Penguins 2025-26 regular season schedule: Penguins head to Madison Square Garden to open the season

While we're still about three months away from the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, we now know when the Penguins will be playing.

As it was announced earlier this week, the Penguins will open the season on the road against their former coach, Mike Sullivan, and his new club, the New York Rangers, at Madison Square Garden on October 7 at 8 p.m.

The Pitt, Penguins style

With the success of the HBO Max original hospital drama based in Pittsburgh, The Pitt, the Penguins released a social media video announcing their 2025-26 schedule in the style of the show.

Introducing the 2025.26 Penguins schedule, brought to you by our teammates at @UPMC.

2025-26 Penguins schedule highlights

The New York flavor will continue to start the season, as the Penguins will welcome the New York Islanders and 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, October 9, at 7 p.m. for the home opener.

After taking on the Rangers, Islanders, and Rangers at home, the Penguins will get their California trip out of the way early as they'll head to Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Jose in the second week of the season.

In November, the Penguins will head overseas as part of the NHL's Global Series, where they will play the Nashville Predators on November 14 at 2 p.m., and again on November 16 at 9 a.m. in Sweden.

The Penguins' ever-popular Thanksgiving Eve game returns for another year on November 26 when they'll take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

In December, the Penguins will play five straight home games at PPG Paints Arean from December 9 through December 16 when they'll take on the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Utah Mammoth, and Edmonton Oilers.

Once the calendar flips to 2026, the Penguins will start the calendar year at home on New Year's Day when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

NHL players are once again heading to the Olympics, so the Penguins will be on break from February 6 through February 25. They'll return to action on February 26 at PPG Paints Arena against the New Jersey Devils.

They'll wrap up their home schedule on April 11 at 3:00 p.m. against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

The season will conclude on April 14 against the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 p.m.

