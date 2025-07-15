Penguins and Rangers to square off on NHL's opening night in October

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers will be facing off against one another on the opening night of the NHL's upcoming season this fall.

The Penguins will be opening their 2025-26 season on the road at Madison Square Garden in New York as former Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan makes his debut behind the bench for the Rangers.

Sullivan and the Penguins agreed to part ways earlier this year following the team's third straight season missing the playoffs. Sullivan was then hired by the Rangers.

Behind the Penguins' bench will be new head coach Dan Muse, who served as an assistant coach with the Rangers and takes over for Sullivan, who won two Stanley Cups during his tenure in Pittsburgh that lasted nearly a decade.

The season opener for the Penguins and Rangers will get underway at 8 p.m. on October 7 and will be airing on ESPN.

The NHL's full schedule will be released on Wednesday afternoon.