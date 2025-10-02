Pittsburgh's Oktoberfest events get underway this afternoon. Here's what to know.

Pittsburgh's Oktoberfest events get underway this afternoon and here's what to know about the 10-day festival.

Oktoberfest, which is returning to Pittsburgh for a second year, will officially get underway at 12 p.m. along Fort Duquesne Boulevard with a ceremonial beer keg tapping.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will be in attendance to help celebrate the kickoff off of the festival.

"Oktoberfest Pittsburgh has quickly become one of Downtown's most anticipated celebrations, and we're thrilled to see it return for a second year," said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "Bringing German culture, music and tradition to Downtown offers a unique experience for residents and visitors alike, and also energizes local businesses while showcasing the vibrancy of our city.'"

Starting today and running through October 12, a beer garden on Ft. Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix Street and 7th Street will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with extended hours through 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Throughout the 10-day festival, the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to traffic as the Ferris wheel which made its debut last year is back for a second go-round.

Oktoberfest is returning to Pittsburgh for a second year including a large Ferris wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which was a big hit during last year's inaugural festival. KDKA Drone Team

Admission to the Ferris wheel costs $7 for a ride that lasts approximately 10 minutes.

The Clemente Bridge will also be the site of food vendors and carnival style games.

A number of special events will be taking place this weekend during the festival, including a German car show, dachshund races, and stein holding competitions.

More information about the festival can be found on Oktoberfest's website.