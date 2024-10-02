Ferris wheel coming to Pittsburgh for Oktoberfest celebrations

Oktoberfest Pittsburgh will bring a Ferris wheel to the Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ferris wheel is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh as part of Oktoberfest celebrations, giving riders a never-before-seen view of the city.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge is turning into a Karneval for Oktoberfest Pittsburgh, complete with carnival games, vendors, and yes, a Ferris wheel. Organizers believe it's a first for the city's bridges.

The 60-foot Ferris wheel will start taking riders up on Oct. 3. It will be open daily from noon until 10 p.m. through Oct. 13. On Oct. 6, it'll be open until midnight.

A $5 ticket is required to ride, and it's highly recommended that you get one ahead of time.

The Ferris wheel was actually created in Pittsburgh by engineer George Ferris. He designed it for the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Pittsburgh to host Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest celebrations will extend beyond the Roberto Clemente Bridge, primarily taking place in Market Square, which will be transformed into a Bavarian village with booths and traditional Oktoberfest decorations. There will be food, music and plenty of beer. Other highlights include a stein holding competition and dachshund races.

"If people don't drink, hopefully you eat," Jeremy Waldrup, president of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, told KDKA-TV last month. "We're going to have some delicious Bavarian food. We have partners like Primanti's and The Original Oyster House who have freshened up their menu a bit and they're going to be bringing us some Bavarian fare."

A full schedule and list of activities can be found on oktpgh.com.