Ferris wheel returns to Pittsburgh bridge for Oktoberfest

The Ferris wheel is coming back to the Roberto Clemente Bridge for Pittsburgh's second annual Oktoberfest celebration.

The 10-day celebration of Bavarian culture kicks off Thursday, Oct. 2, with a ceremonial keg tapping. The highlight is a 60-foot Ferris wheel, which, for $7 a pop, gives riders sweeping views of the city's skyline.

There will be authentic German fare, Karneval-style games and, of course, beer. Guests can test their strength in a stein holding contest, and on Oct. 4-5, daschunds will compete in a series of races.

"We're thankful to Allegheny County for approving the return of the Ferris wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge as this truly captures what makes Oktoberfest Pittsburgh so special," Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said in a press release.

"It's a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates our city in a way only Pittsburgh can, and this year, the festivities will all take place along the river, bringing all the traditions and activities together in one place. We certainly hope that the community will come join us to 'raise one by the river!'"

The Ferris wheel was created George Ferris, a Pittsburgher. It debuted at the 1983 Chicago World's Fair.

The Ferris wheel and Biergarten will be open Oct. 2-12 from noon to 8 p.m., staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.