Police investigating early-morning stabbing at bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side

One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said first responders were called to the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large police presence. It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.