Police investigating early-morning stabbing at bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating North Side stabbing
Pittsburgh Police investigating North Side stabbing 00:24

One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side early Thursday morning. 

Dispatchers said first responders were called to the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital from the stabbing.

kdka-pittsburgh-police-cedar-avenue-north-side-stabbing.jpg
One person was taken to the hospital following an early-morning stabbing at a bus stop along Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Their condition is unknown at this time.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large police presence. It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

