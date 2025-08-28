Police investigating early-morning stabbing at bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side
One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a bus stop on Pittsburgh's North Side early Thursday morning.
Dispatchers said first responders were called to the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
One person was taken to the hospital from the stabbing.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large police presence. It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.