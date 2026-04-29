When will parking lots on Pittsburgh's North Shore reopen now that the NFL draft is over?

As the NFL draft footprint on Pittsburgh's North Shore is being taken down and removed, the countdown is on for parking lots to reopen ahead of several of the city's upcoming events.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates in the middle of a lengthy homestand, the Pittsburgh Marathon, and the University of Pittsburgh's spring commencement, many people are left wondering where they'll be able to park for the events.

It's going to be a tight timeline and a large chunk of stadium parking won't be open in time for the events.

The West General Robinson Street parking garage and the adjacent Lot 5 have reopened and will be available for the Pirates games this week as well as for Sunday's graduation ceremony.

Gold Lot 2 behind Tequila Cowboy is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, but there's still a lot of things that need to be removed before business as usual can resume.

On Saturday, Gold Lot 1B next to Tony Dorsett Way is expected to be open again, but when Pitt's graduation rolls around, the Gold Lot 1 parking garage will still be closed, as will Gold Lot 1A where the NFL draft theater is being disassembled.

The parking garage is expected to reopen on May 9 with Gold Lot 1A slated to reopen on May 11, which coincides with the reopening of the remaining streets around Acrisure Stadium.

The parking lots at the Kamin Science Center are expected to be accessible by this coming Friday.

Getting to Pitt's graduation on Sunday could present its own challenges, which is why the university is recommending people park for free at the university lots in Oakland and take the free shuttle to the North Shore.