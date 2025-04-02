Pittsburgh gets two finalists in the 2025 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

The nominations for the 2025 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards have been announced, and Pittsburgh was among those named.

The categories where Pittsburgh is represented are Best New Restaurant and the Humanitarian of the Year Awards.

Fet-Fisk Restaurant and Bar in Bloomfield is among the 10 finalists for Best New Restaurant. Fet-Fisk began in 2019, but not as a traditional restaurant. They hosted pop-up dinners across the city on Monday nights and would feature a brand-new menu each week.

Then, in 2024, they open a traditional brick-and-mortar location in Bloomfield.

According to their website, they feature regional produce in accordance with the season and sustainably sourced seafood and meats.

Meanwhile, the founder and CEO of Cafe Momentum, Chad Houser, was nominated for the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Cafe Momentum, while being a Dallas-based nonprofit restaurant founded by Houser, chose Pittsburgh as one of its first expansion locations in March 2023.

The restaurant helps justice-involved teenagers by teaching them life skills and providing education and employment opportunities within the culinary industry.

You can check out the full list of nominees for the 2025 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards on their website at this link.

The 35th annual James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards will take place on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.