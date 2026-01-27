Several Pittsburgh-area natives named to U.S. team for upcoming Milan Olympics

Several athletes who are natives to the Pittsburgh area have been selected to compete for the United States in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

232 athletes have been named to the United States OIympic team for the upcoming games, which are set to get underway next week.

Three of the athletes selected to represent the United States are from western Pennsylvania.

Jasmine Jones of Greensburg has been selected for the two-woman bobsled team.

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Kaysha Love and Jasmine Jones of the United States compete during the two-woman Bobsleigh heat 1 on day five of the 2025 IBSF World Championships at Mt Van Hoevenberg on March 14, 2025 in Lake Placid, New York. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Throughout her career, Jones has earned five medals during International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation competitions.

Vincent Trocheck, a Pittsburgh native who played youth hockey with the Pittsburgh Hornets, was named to the United States men's hockey team, who are aiming to win their first gold medal since 1980.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 17: Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Trocheck is in the midst of his 13th NHL season, currently playing with the New York Rangers. Trocheck will be joined on Team USA by fellow Rangers' teammate J.T. Miller, who was born in East Palestine, Ohio.

On the women's side of Team USA's hockey teams, Ava McNaughton of Seven Fields will represent the United States in Milan as she makes her Olympic debut.

McNaughton played youth hockey in the Pittsburgh area, skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Girls Team as well as the Arctic Foxes boys team.

EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Ava McNaughton #30 of Team USA stands for the singing of the national anthem prior to Game Two of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Leila Devlin / Getty Images

She's currently a junior at the University of Wisconsin and, in 19 appearances this season, has a .942 save percentage and a 1.27 goals against average.

Other Pennsylvanians named to the United States Olympic team

Aside from the Pittsburgh-area natives selected to represent the United States, two other Pennsylvanians have been selected for Team USA.

Taylor Anderson of Broomall, Pennsylvania will compete for the United States in curling and Summer Britcher of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania will represent Team USA in the luge.