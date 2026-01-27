Several Pittsburgh-area natives named to U.S. team for upcoming Milan Olympics
Several athletes who are natives to the Pittsburgh area have been selected to compete for the United States in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
232 athletes have been named to the United States OIympic team for the upcoming games, which are set to get underway next week.
Three of the athletes selected to represent the United States are from western Pennsylvania.
Jasmine Jones of Greensburg has been selected for the two-woman bobsled team.
Throughout her career, Jones has earned five medals during International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation competitions.
Vincent Trocheck, a Pittsburgh native who played youth hockey with the Pittsburgh Hornets, was named to the United States men's hockey team, who are aiming to win their first gold medal since 1980.
Trocheck is in the midst of his 13th NHL season, currently playing with the New York Rangers. Trocheck will be joined on Team USA by fellow Rangers' teammate J.T. Miller, who was born in East Palestine, Ohio.
On the women's side of Team USA's hockey teams, Ava McNaughton of Seven Fields will represent the United States in Milan as she makes her Olympic debut.
McNaughton played youth hockey in the Pittsburgh area, skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Girls Team as well as the Arctic Foxes boys team.
She's currently a junior at the University of Wisconsin and, in 19 appearances this season, has a .942 save percentage and a 1.27 goals against average.
Other Pennsylvanians named to the United States Olympic team
Aside from the Pittsburgh-area natives selected to represent the United States, two other Pennsylvanians have been selected for Team USA.
Taylor Anderson of Broomall, Pennsylvania will compete for the United States in curling and Summer Britcher of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania will represent Team USA in the luge.