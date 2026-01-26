Team USA names Winter Olympics roster, ranging in age from 15-year-old Abby Winterberger to 54-year-old Rich Ruohonen

The U.S. team released its 232-athlete roster on Monday for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee posted the roster online, with USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland saying it was "a group of extraordinary athletes whose commitment, perseverance and spirit reflect the very best of Team USA."

The team consists of 117 men and 115 women. The star athletes range in age from 15-year-old freeskier Abby Winterberger from California, the youngest on the roster, to 54-year-old curler Rich Ruohonen from Minnesota.

Ruohonen, a personal injury attorney, will be the oldest American to ever compete at the Winter Olympics, according to Team USA.

It will be the first Winter Games for Winterberger and Ruohonen. They join veterans Lindsey Vonn and bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who are among the seven Americans making their fifth trips to the games.

Other five-timers are hockey player Hilary Knight, figure skater Evan Bates and snowboarders Faye Thelen and Nick Baumgartner.

Meyers Taylor leads a group of 33 returning medalists. She has won three silver medals and two bronze while Humphries has taken three gold. Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim have two golds each.

The opening ceremony is set for Feb. 6 in Milan, with some competition beginning Feb. 4.

These will be the most spread-out Olympics in history, with Milan serving as a home base for hockey, figure skating and speedskating, and Cortina and a handful of other mountain clusters hosting skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, sliding sports and the new Olympic sport of ski mountaineering.