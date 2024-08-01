Pittsburgh native Michael Grady helps Team USA Rowing win gold in Paris

PARIS (KDKA) - The United States has won its sixth gold medal of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and a Pittsburgh native was part of the triumph!

The U.S. Men's Coxless Four Rowing team won the gold medal on Thursday morning, beating out New Zealand and Great Britain.

Central Catholic graduate and Pittsburgh native Michael Grady helped the team win gold with a time of 5 minutes, 49 seconds, and 3 milliseconds. The victory came in the slimmest of margins as New Zealand finished in 5 minutes, 49 seconds, and 88 milliseconds.

For Grady and Team USA, this is a massive triumph on the biggest stage after he was part of the team that came in fifth at the 2020 Toyko Summer Games.

Grady has also been part of the World Championship competition in rowing, winning a silver medal in 2023 as part of the coxless four races.

