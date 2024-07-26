Here are the Pittsburgh-area athletes representing the U.S. during the 2024 Summer Olympics

Telling you about some of the local athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games

Telling you about some of the local athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games

Telling you about some of the local athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the 2024 Summer Olympics underway in Paris, France, athletes from across the globe will be on the world stage, hoping to secure a gold medal for their home country.

Four of the star athletes representing the United States are from the Pittsburgh area.

Michael Grady, rowing

The Pittsburgh native and Cornell University graduate is a one-time Olympian, placing fifth in the coxless four during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Last year, Grady took silver in the coxless four at the World Rowing Championships.

POZNAN, POLAND - JUNE 19: (bow) Justin Best and (stroke) Michael Grady both from the United States of America celebrate their bronze medals in Men's Pair Final A while the 2022 World Rowing Cup II Day 4 during COVID-19 pandemic at Malta Lake on June 19, 2022 in Poznan, Poland. Adam Nurkiewicz / Getty Images

USRowing included Grady in its first roster, which was unveiled in a media release in March.

Bridget Williams, track and field

Bridget Williams won first place in women's pole vaulting at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month.

Bridget Williams competes in the women's pole vault final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Charlie Neibergall / AP

The win meant the 28-year-old Greensburg native earned her first trip to the Olympic Games.

"I am just so grateful," said Williams. "I think I have felt every emotion known to man over the last week or so, but I am just super grateful for my team behind me. I always say that my success is not mine alone, it's everyone that's behind me."

"My hope is to win," said Williams. "I think it would be not fair to myself and my coaches to accept anything less or to put a goal that was anything less than the gold in Paris, but of course, a podium finish would be just as good also, but I want to take it all home."

Spencer Lee, wrestling

Spencer Lee was a standout college wrestler at the University of Iowa, where he won three NCAA titles, and now he'll be representing his country with hopes of winning a gold medal.

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - MAY 11: Spencer Richard Lee of United States in the 57kg Men's Freestyle Wrestling 1/2 Final during the World OG Qualifier on May 11, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkiye. Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling / Getty Images

The Franklin Regional graduate earned his entry into the Olympics in May during the Last Chance qualifiers held in Istanbul, Turkey.

In an interview with USA Wrestling, Lee said that making the team is one thing, but returning from the Olympics with a gold medal is all that matters.

Josh Matheny, swimming

Upper St. Clair native Josh Matheny earned a spot on Team USA for the Olympics in Paris.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 19: Josh Matheny celebrates after the Men's 200-meter breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matheny finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis last month.

Matheny was a seven-time All-American at the University of Indiana.

During his high school career in Pennsylvania, he was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time PIAA champion at Upper St. Clair.