Pittsburgh Mills Mall reportedly set to go to sheriff's sale later this year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TARENTUM (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Mills Mall could be up for sale. 

It is slated to go to sheriff's sale in October as the property owners failed to pay outstanding taxes. 

According to a report from the Trib, the Namdar Realty Group owes about $11.5 million in special assessment taxes for four pieces of property, including the mall and the former Sears building. 

Namdar became the owner of the Mills five years ago. 

They also own the Beaver Valley Mall and Uniontown Mall. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 6:49 AM

