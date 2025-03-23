Crews begin filling potholes at Pittsburgh Mills Mall

Crews were spotted paving over potholes at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall on Saturday.

However, many of those potholes remain. You don't have to go far to find them.

It's a sight no car wants to see, and the sound no one wants to hear.

"Looked like somebody dropped a bunch of bombs in the parking lot," Gary Archer of Butler said.

Taisia Shepeliuk teaches motorcycle training at Pittsburgh Mills. Navigating the potholes is not fun for her and others.

"It's very unsafe that you need to try to find your way and cross a line to avoid them," she said.

If it's hard for drivers, the pothole problems are difficult for people who ride motorcycles.

"If the pavement is bad, it's just dangerous for them, especially for new riders," Shepeliuk said.

KDKA-TV reported that crews were out at Pittsburgh Mills on Saturday. They paved over some of the problematic potholes.

"They didn't get too many of them patched," Earl Prinkey of New Bethelem said.

A lot of them remain. It's not just limited to one area, too.

KDKA-TV called and emailed Namdar Realty Group, the mall's owner, on Sunday to ask for updates, but did not receive a response when this report was filed.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation. Many customers are still dealing with the pothole problems. They've complained for months.

"Last week, I had the trailer on, and I was going across there by the Red Robin, and it bumped my trailer clean off the road and I was only doing two miles an hour to get through there," Prinkey said.

People like Prinkey say it's frustrating, even through lawsuits and violation notices from Frazer Township.

"You try to take care of your vehicle, and you have to dodge potholes and not hit 'em [to] bust up your vehicle," Prinkey said.

People who come through here are still looking for answers. They want to see these road craters filled.

"Just get it fixed," Archer said.