Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tests negative for COVID-19

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has recovered from COVID-19.

Gainey said on Thursday his latest PCR test came back negative. He thanked everyone who had prayers for him and said he was glad he was vaccinated.

"I am thankful for the vaccine and the boosters that helped protect me, and I look forward to getting back into the office to continue the work of making Pittsburgh the most welcoming, safe, and thriving city in the country," he tweeted.

Both Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced last week they had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Fitzgerald said Wednesday he tested negative and was getting back to work. 

