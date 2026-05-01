2026 Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is officially here. Here's when the events are happening

It will be another big weekend in Pittsburgh as thousands will lace up their shoes and get running or walking for the annual Pittsburgh Marathon.

On Friday, P3R, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and the city held the official ribbon-cutting to signal the start of race weekend.

Whether they're running, walking, or just cheering from the sidelines, there will be something for everyone this weekend.

"The DICK'S Sporting Goods Marathon weekend of events will be the largest in history," said P3R CEO Troy Schooley.

Over the weekend, 11 different events will take place, and will welcome runners and walkers from all walks of life.

"It brings together generations," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "We'll see kids running for the first time ever at the one-miler [on Saturday], and we'll see experienced marathoners running who inspire awe."

More than 50,000 runners, each with their own story, will hit the course from all over the country and the world. One of those runners is Kathleen Stanley, and on Friday, she shared how running helped her reclaim her life after chronic health issues as well as provide inspiration to others.

"I just want to say it's never too late," Stanley said. "I've got my life back, and I'm so excited to be doing this. I'll be back for the marathon next year."

Saturday's Events:

On Saturday, the race weekend begins with the Finish Line Festival, Pittsburgh 5K Run, Pittsburgh Toddler Trot, Champions Mile, Live Well Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, and the Pittsburgh Pet Walk.

Sunday's Events:

On Sunday, the marathon events begin. It starts with the handcycle division, then the DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, and the 4-Mile Fitness Challenge.

"When you're running through our neighborhoods, look at them and enjoy," said Mayor Corey O'Connor. "There's going to be hundreds of people out celebrating our city."

Also on Friday, organizers unveiled this year's race gear, which included new medals and shirts for the participants. They also announced that DICK'S Sporting Goods will continue its title sponsorship of the marathon for another two years.

"The marathon brings an energy to Pittsburgh, supports local neighborhoods, and creates moments that stick with people long after race day," said Mark Rooks, DICK'S Sporting Goods VP of Creative Sponsorships and Entertainment.

You can get a full list of closures, events, and more here.