Pittsburgh man says his road is plowed in, trapping him and his wife at home

Nearly a week after the winter storm dumped inches of snow across Pittsburgh, cleanup efforts are still underway and some residents still say they've been left behind.

In the city's Hill District, Fred E. Davis says his street remains unplowed, leaving him and his wife effectively trapped at their home on Colewell Street.

Davis, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, said he has never experienced anything like this. While nearby streets were cleared, he said plows pushed snow and blocked access from the bottom of the street, creating a solid block of ice.

"This being plowed in is unacceptable," Davis said.

To speak with KDKA, Davis walked roughly eight minutes through deep snow.

"I can't get out if I'm plowed in," said Davis. "The thing about it is, the plow had to see that car right there, and they plowed them in, even if you didn't know I lived up over the hill."

When the storm hit, Davis said he followed city guidance and stayed inside. On Tuesday morning, he attempted to leave his home in his truck, managing to make it down the road before realizing there was no way out.

The situation has raised serious concerns for Davis, particularly in the event of an emergency. He and his wife are the only residents on the road. Davis is 70 years old.

"Emergency, fire, just off the top of my head," said Davis. "And my son dropped off a few supplies for me last night."

"This never happened," said Davis. "It never happened, never got plowed in."

He said he has repeatedly contacted officials seeking help but has not seen any response.

"I called 311 and left a message and called 311 again, and then they told me they're getting 200 calls an hour," said Davis. "I said I can send pictures, and they said we ain't going to look at them anyway, because that's how busy we are."

Five days after the storm, Davis said he is still stuck and hoping help arrives soon.

KDKA has reached out to multiple city departments to see how they're handling it but has not heard back.