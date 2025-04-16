Pittsburgh man dies after crashing vehicle into lake near Orlando, Florida

A 71-year-old man from Pittsburgh died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a lake near Orlando, Florida.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened near The Inn at Celebration, Autograph Collection at Lake Rianhard in the Celebration area of Osceola County just after 3:30 p.m.

The early investigation into the crash shows that the man, who has yet to be identified, was backing out of a parking spot before moving forward, going off the roadway, hitting a curb and a fence, and then crashing into the lake, going under the water.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports that a dive team from the Orlando Fire Department was brought in to help with recovering the man's body, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the crash remains under investigation.