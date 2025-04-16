Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh man dies after crashing vehicle into lake near Orlando, Florida

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A 71-year-old man from Pittsburgh died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a lake near Orlando, Florida. 

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened near The Inn at Celebration, Autograph Collection at Lake Rianhard in the Celebration area of Osceola County just after 3:30 p.m. 

screenshot-2025-04-16-031032.png
A 71-year-old man from Pittsburgh died Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a lake in the area of Celebration, Florida. WKMG/ClickOrlando.com

The early investigation into the crash shows that the man, who has yet to be identified, was backing out of a parking spot before moving forward, going off the roadway, hitting a curb and a fence, and then crashing into the lake, going under the water.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports that a dive team from the Orlando Fire Department was brought in to help with recovering the man's body, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators say the crash remains under investigation.  

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.