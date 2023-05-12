Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh man arrested trying to flee the country

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested trying to flee the country
Pittsburgh man arrested trying to flee the country 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Pittsburgh who is facing criminal charges has been arrested and is accused of trying to flee the country.

Emeka Ukaegbu is being held in the Delaware County Jail after he was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport.

He was arrested by Homeland Security agents and the Allegheny County Sheriff's office says he was trying to board a flight to London. 

Ukaegbu has a trial date set for next month on charges related to an alleged burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case in Allegheny County. 

First published on May 12, 2023 / 1:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.