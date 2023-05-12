Pittsburgh man arrested trying to flee the country

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Pittsburgh who is facing criminal charges has been arrested and is accused of trying to flee the country.

Emeka Ukaegbu is being held in the Delaware County Jail after he was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport.

He was arrested by Homeland Security agents and the Allegheny County Sheriff's office says he was trying to board a flight to London.

Ukaegbu has a trial date set for next month on charges related to an alleged burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case in Allegheny County.