Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from 92-year-old grandmother

A man from Pittsburgh is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from his 92-year-old grandmother over four years, officials said.

In a news release on Thursday, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old William Mason faces a list of charges — including financial exploitation of a care-dependent person, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking — in connection with the theft.

Mason, who served as his grandmother's power of attorney from August 2020 to August 2024, is accused of misusing $397,521.52, according to the criminal complaint provided by the district attorney's office. The document said that after the 92-year-old woman was moved to the Juniper Village Nursing Home in Monroeville in May 2023, a past-due balance of more than $65,000 was tallied.

A review of the victim's bank account records found numerous Cash App transfers and checks payable to Mason, according to the criminal complaint. There were also ATM withdrawals, rent payments, purchases from Amazon, Lyft, and various other expenses paid for by using the grandmother's account, the district attorney's office said.

"Our office has and always will be committed to protecting elders," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in the news release. "To look at a care-dependent person as an opportunity for financial gain is a crime that we take very seriously, and we remain dedicated to enforcing these types of crimes."

Mason's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.