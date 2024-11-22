Pittsburgh's Light Up Night kicks off the holiday season Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh. It's the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's annual Light Up Night weekend and there is plenty to do and thousands of lights to see.

"I'm encouraging you right now to find that inner elf and get ready because we have the best holiday season lineup ever for you this year," Jeremy Waldrup, of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said.

Pittsburgh police said they're ready for the biggest event of the year. Half of the uniform division will be Downtown, where all of the action is expected to be. Every year the event draws thousands of people to the heart of Pittsburgh.

"That's really the plan there, is to basically be prepared for all aspects of the types of calls we may get down there," said Richard Ford, Pittsburgh police's assistant chief of operations.

When is Light Up Night in Pittsburgh?

Light Up Night 2024 is scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Pittsburgh will start lighting up the trees once it gets dark.

What time is Pittsburgh lighting up its trees?

The first tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the City-County Building on Grant Street. As part of one of Downtown's oldest traditions, the 40-foot blue spruce is the city's 109th official tree. It'll be followed with Zambelli rooftop fireworks.

At 6 p.m. over at PPG Place, 9-year-old brain cancer survivor Jax Hunyady will light the tree at the center of the ice skating rink during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration. An open skate will begin at 7 p.m.

The Highmark Christmas Tree at the intersection of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue will be lit at 7 p.m., followed by more fireworks. After that, at 8 p.m., the city will flip the switch on The Three Sisters Bridges at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street.

The night will come to a crescendo with a "Supersized Zambelli Finale" at 9:30 p.m. on Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and Sixth Street. Even if you're not celebrating Downtown, you'll be able to watch the fireworks on CBS News Pittsburgh.

What else is there to do?

In between Christmas tree lightings, there is plenty of family-friendly entertainment to check out.

Start with the very popular Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square. Following the style of a European holiday market, shoppers can visit an array of chalets offering gifts that are both Pittsburgh-centric and holiday-centric. The Holiday Market is open from Nov. 22-Dec. 24, 2024, except on Thanksgiving. Some of the local small businesses setting up shop include Love, Pittsburgh and Songbird Artistry. For more information, visit this link to downtownpittsburghholidays.com.

Take the kids over to Liberty Avenue and the Heinz Hall Courtyard for the Holiday KidsPlay area and Selfie Garden. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Fred Rogers Productions to provide children with some hands-on holiday activities and fun. They can make their own Mister Rogers sweater ornament to hang on the Thank You Tree, take pictures in the Selfie Garden against fun backdrops and with mascots, and much more. For more on this area, click here.

While you're in the Heinz Hall Courtyard, make sure to stop by Santa's House! Tell the Jolly Old Elf himself what's on your holiday wishlist and then get a picture with him. Visit this link for more on their hours and how you can help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

You can also check out the new light display and holiday experience called "Aurora" in Mellon Square. Its debut is on Light Up Night. The 25-foot light display is designed by a Pittsburgh-based artist named Joshua Challen Ice and will feature hundreds of diamond-shaped panels that will change colors when the wind blows or when people touch them.

Over at PPG Plaza, make sure to lace up the ice skates and take a spin around the Christmas tree! While you're there, go inside the Wintergarden to check out Santas from around the world in the Spirits of Giving Around the World display.

The Pirates are hosting a holiday-themed Mini-Fest over on Stanwix Street. At Fifth Avenue Place, master ice carver Rich Bubin, of Ice Creations, is back to create some frozen magic for Fifth Avenue Freeze!

Don't forget to visit the City-County Building lobby to check out the annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Display and contest. The cookie creations are so creative! Plus, the Pittsburgh Crèche, the only authorized replica of the Nativity scene that Pope Saint John Paul II commissioned for the Vatican, is set up again at U.S. Steel Tower Plaza.

Finally, Light Up Night headliners The Fray take the Xfinity Riverside Stage, located at Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and 6th Street, at 8:30 p.m. The concert will lead right into the big annual fireworks finale!

What roads are closed?

Several roads will be closed to accommodate the festivities. Parts of the Roberto Clemente Bridge, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Cecil Place and Penn Avenue are closed from noon Friday until 4 a.m. Sunday. Another round of roads shut down from 1 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, and others are closed for a shorter period of time. A full list can be found online.

If you're driving to Light Up Night, organizers recommend parking towards the edge of Downtown to make getting in and out easier. Organizers recommend parking in the Grant Street Transportation Center and Market Square Garage. Real-time parking garage availability can be checked on ParkPGH.org.

Several Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will also be detoured for Light Up Night. Those can all be found on PRT's website.