City of Pittsburgh to open registration for 22nd annual Gingerbread House Competition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Believe it or not, October starts on Tuesday, and the holiday season is right around the corner.

To prepare for the festive occasion, the City of Pittsburgh will again open registration for the annual Gingerbread House Competition. Entries for the competition will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The competition started in 2002 to benefit the Children's Hospital Free Care Fund. After more than two decades of entries into the contest at PPG Place, the competition is now held at the City-County Building.

Pittsburgh's gingerbread house display and competition is back at the City-County Building. (Photo: KDKA)

"The Gingerbread House Competition and Tree Lighting Ceremony bring our community together in the spirit of creativity, joy, and generosity. We're proud to be part of a tradition that showcases the talent and imagination of participants while spreading holiday cheer to all who visit," said Lisa Florian, President and CEO of Clearview, the event's sponsor.

This year's display at the City-County Building will open with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22, with the entries remaining on display for Light Up Night on Nov. 23 through early January, according to a city media release.

In addition to 19 categories, participants will also be eligible for overall awards such as the "Clearview Choice," voted on by Clearview representatives, and "Curator's Choice," selected by the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Registration will open online at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Interested applicants can register and learn more about the holiday contest at this link.