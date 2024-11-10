Pittsburgh prepares to put up city's 109th Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is making plans to deck the halls with its 109th Christmas tree.

The city on Sunday announced road closures so crews can put up the tree and decorate at the City-County Building next weekend.

The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by the Guardian Angels Catholic Parish of Natrona Heights. In one of Downtown's oldest traditions, it'll serve as the city's official tree.

The Department of Public Works will close Grant Street between Third and Fifth avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, so the Forestry Division can transport and install the tree. On Sunday, Nov. 17, the lane of Grant Street closest to the City-County Building will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. so crews can put on the finishing touches.

The city says drivers can also expect temporary delays and rolling traffic closures from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. as the tree is escorted Downtown. It'll impact James Street toward Pittsburgh Street in Springdale; Pillow Avenue to Hite Road in Cheswick; Route 28 southbound to I-279 and the Fort Duquesne Bridge; and Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street.

The tree will be lit as part of the annual Light Up Night festivities. This year's celebration is headlined by The Fray and will culminate with a Zambelli fireworks show. And while you're checking out the tree at the City-County Building, you can also pop inside to see the annual gingerbread display.