9-year-old brain cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh's Christmas tree at PPG Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 9-year-old Greene County boy who survived brain cancer will light the PPG Place Christmas tree in Downtown Pittsburgh as part of this year's festivities.

Jax Hunyady will flip the switch on the official "Holiday Tree" in the middle of the ice skating rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration. It's part of Pittsburgh's Light Up Night festivities, which are scheduled for Nov. 23 this year.

Jax's step-mom Rachel says Christmas is one of the family's favorite times of the year.

"Being able to see Jax light this tree is going to be such a magical moment. When his cancer journey started it was really rough, and we didn't think we would get to the point of being able to attend events again as a family," she said in a press release from the American Cancer Society.

Last November, Jax was diagnosed with medulloblastoma group 3 and 4, a brain tumor, the American Cancer Society says. After several surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Jax is in remission. The fourth grader has since returned to school and enjoys spending time with his friends and family.

"To be able to light this tree brings me happiness from everything I have been through," Jax said in a press release.

In the annual Tribute of Light Celebration, volunteers carry lit tributes to honor cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers and families and those who have lost their battle to the disease. They'll encircle the rink before Jax lights the tree.

"Having a child battle cancer has taught us that we can never take a day for granted. We wake up each and every day with a purpose. We do it for Jax," Rachel said. "We have learned that family, community, friends, and strangers we've never met in real life support us no matter what… After everything Jax has been through, he is still so loving, caring, and giving, and his heart shines through, while his infectious smile makes the world a better place."

After Jax flips the switch, there will be a performance before an open skate. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m.