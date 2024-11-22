Festive shopping experience expands in Pittsburgh's Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opened in Market Square on Friday.

And this year, there's something new for shoppers hoping to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list.

Holiday cheer is in the air in Downtown Pittsburgh with so many festive attractions. About 30 vendors officially opened their pop-up chalets for the season at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, which is now in its 13th year.

People come from near and far to find one-of-a-kind gifts made by artists from around the world and here at home.

"I love this atmosphere here. It is like really European, it's great. This market is beautiful. It's a good highlight for Pittsburgh," said Marina Kostic, a shopper from Orlando, Florida.

"We just got here, but I've already purchased some handmade finger puppets. I love how there's a lot of handmade things and I just love how everything is decorated for Christmas. So nice to kick off the season," said Mary Libertowski, a shopper from Medina, Ohio.

Bali Made is offering hand-crafted items made in Bali. The six-time vendor fell in love the first time they set up shop here.

"There's nothing not to love about it. We came out of New York City, where we used to do holiday markets in Manhattan. This is so much more relaxed. People are fun and friendly, beyond anything we've ever experienced," said Claus Ronnex-Printz, owner of Bali Made.

Euro House is selling goods from all over the world. It has been setting up shop here for the last 13 years to experience the hustle and bustle of the charming shopping village.

"It's an exhausting month, but it is exhilarating. And I think the best thing is that I get to meet people from not only all over the United States but all over the world," said Alison Brougher, owner of Euro Haus.

This year, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership added another shopping experience in Market Square. Just steps away from the market is the new Merry Marketplace. Inside the tent, explore local and global artisan vendors on three different weekends: Nov. 22-24, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 19-22.

"The holiday market is known for just a wide variety of gift opportunities," said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "But we didn't really have space for small businesses and folks who weren't in business all year round. So, the Merry Market is an opportunity for new vendors to get in. It'll be switching out every weekend, with a lot of minority-owned businesses, Black-owned businesses coming into Market Square and being a part of the festivities."

The holiday market is open daily through Christmas Eve. It'll be closed on Thanksgiving.